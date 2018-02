(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Four families are displaced after a building at an apartment complex caught on fire.

That's according to Chief Marvin Riggins with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department.

He says it happened at the Autumn Trace Apartments on 1745 Rocky Creek Road.

Riggins says only four units were affected and only one actually caught fire.

He does not expect foul play.

