Four men charged in Macon County double murder

Four men now face murder charges in the deaths of two men found in a burning car in Crawford County.

It happened in September 2015 in the woods behind a home on Marshall Mill Road.

Deputies found the bodies of Willis Turner and Delvin Wilson, and up until this week -- no one had been charged.

On Wednesday, southwestern Circuit DA Plez Hardin says they've gotten warrants for murder and dozens of other charges against the four suspects: Geoffrey Larry, Nicholas Larry, CJ Holmes and Marcus Hannor.

Hardin says Hannor is now in state prison on firearms charges. The other three are in custody awaiting trial on federal firearms charges.

Hardin writes that investigators believe the victims were killed in Macon County and their bodies left in Crawford.

(© 2017 WMAZ)