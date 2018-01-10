Four more people arrested in Jones County man's shooting death

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Deputies in Jones County say they have arrested four more people in a Gray man's November 13 shooting death, bringing the total number of arrests to 10.

37-year-old Tilisha Sanford, 21-year-old Darius Hunt, 20-year-old R'Jay Simmons, and 25-year-old Daquan Perry are charged with false statements and hindering apprehension.

Gray police found Marquise Hardwick shot to death at his Northside Villas Apartment off Eatonton Highway back in November.

Jones County Sheriff Butch Reese says they do have more suspects in the case and plan to make more arrests.

