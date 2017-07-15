Fourth victim of fiery I-16 wreck dies

Courtesy of Leon Jones

The fourth victim in the 8-car wreck that killed three on Interstate 16 Tuesday night has died, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Jones says 80-year-old Richard Rozier died Saturday afternoon. Rozier had been airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center due to injuries from the wreck.

Rozier is the third of the members of Greater New Friendship Baptist Church killed in the accident. Marjorie Jones, 81, of Dublin, Robert Day, 84, of Vidalia are the other two members who died in the wreck.

49-year-old truck driver Gerard Thompson will be charged with a fourth count of vehicular homicide in relation to the death of Rozier.

Thompson is currently out on bond for the original charges.

