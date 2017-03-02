WMAZ
Frank Malloy reads to students at Sonny Carter Elementary

Frank Malloy reads to students

One of 13WMAZ's own took time out to read to students Thursday morning.

Frank Malloy celebrated Dr. Seuss's Birthday at Sonny Carter Elementary School. 

He read 'Oh, the Thinks You Can Think,' and the kids were excited to speak with him afterward. 

They also got to pick out some of their own books to read every night and every day.

Read Across America is a national initiative to inspire students to read every day. 

