Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opens in north Macon

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opened in north Macon on Tuesday.

The fast food restaurant serves cuisine from steakburgers to frozen custard to chicken wraps, according to manager, Nick Moffett.

"We have chicken tenders; we have veggie patties for the ones that don't eat meat," he said. "We try to meet the demand of everybody."

Aside from steakburgers, the chain's specialty is frozen custard, which is very similar to ice cream, but thicker.

Moffett says one of the main ingredients is egg yolk, which makes it so thick.

"It has a different churning process," Moffett mentioned about the texture of the ice cream. "Less air gets in it, so it's creamier."

The frozen custard is served different ways including on a cone and as a sundae with toppings.

Freddy's is located at 6239 Zebulon Road and is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and closing time is extended to 11:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The chain originated in Wichita, Kansas and continues to open locations throughout the United States.

The closest location to the new Macon location is in Kathleen, Georgia.

