Free Macon DACA renewal clinic this weekend

MACON, GA.-- - Thousands of young immigrants around the United States will be affected by the Trump administration scrapping the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. About 4,000 recipients in Georgia need to renew.

Jorge Buenrostro-Higareda has to make sure he keeps all of his documents, but the one he does not have is a paper stating he is an American citizen.



"I didn't have a choice. I wish I could've chosen, but I didn't have the choice to either come or stay,” says immigrant Buenrostro-Higareda.



He says he came to the U.S. from Mexico with his mother when he was 10. Now he is covered by the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Act.



"Half of my life I lived it here so I call it my home because that's where I finished basically growing up,” says Buenrostro-Higareda.



It is for people like him that Mercer law students and attorney Jennifer Moore are holding a free DACA renewal clinic before the October 5th deadline.



Jocelyn Calvillo, a Mercer law student, says her Mexican heritage motivated her to help.



"I've seen them go through the system, I've seen other people go through the system and I've seen the difficulties and a need for experts in this field,” says Calvillo.



Macon attorney Jennifer Moore, says doing away with DACA does not just affect "dreamers".



"It affects employers, communities. Some of these young people are old enough to have children of their own now. They also have spouses,” explains Moore.



It is the life many young DACA recipients have created here in America.



"A lot of the recipients from DACA are still in college and some of them are in the military and they're serving the country and that's all we want to do. We want to make a better place of here,” says Buenrostro-Higareda.



It is the place he says many young immigrants and their families still see as the land of opportunity and now home. The free renewal clinic will be Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Mercer Law School on Georgia Avenue. The application costs $495 plus a $25 postage fees.

Scholarships may be available for the renewal fee through lc4daca.org Applicants are also recommended to bring any criminal records, list of records of any contact with immigration agencies, if an individual has traveled abroad, passport, list of addresses since last application and a photo ID.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV