Freezing rain a possibility on Thursday

Winter is officially here, and it definitely feels like it.

Cold air will arrive Wednesday with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

By Thursday, moisture could meet up with the cold air and give us a wintry mix.

The weather models have been hinting at a wintry mix this Thursday, Dec. 28, for several days, but the models are all over the place.

Here's what we know:

We have pretty high confidence the air will be cold and dry at the surface thanks to a wedge developing across North and Central Georgia.

The wedge, also called "cold air damming," is when northeasterly winds slide cold air down the eastern slopes of the Appalachian Mountains and into the Carolinas and Georgia.



We also think that if anything wintry falls, it will be freezing rain or sleet.

Temperatures will be warmer in the atmosphere (above freezing), so that will likely spell out the possibility of snow.





Freezing rain falls as rain.

When it lands on surfaces at the ground at or below freezing, it turns into ice.

It can create treacherous travel conditions and possibly power outages if we see a lot of it. As of now, we are not forecasting a lot of freezing rain.



What we don't know:



Models are mixed in regards to how much moisture we will see across the state.

As of Dec. 26, the European model has us completely dry.

Meanwhile, a few of our models are showing rain becoming freezing rain and sleet (pink colors) across Central Georgia.

The trend has been less moisture/precipitation over the past couple of days.

It is a good sign, however, it won't take a lot of freezing rain to possibly produce icy conditions on bridges and overpasses.





We are forecasting a minor event with rain possibly changing over to freezing rain/sleet Thursday evening and early Friday morning.

We can't rule out a small glaze of ice Thursday night into Friday for anyone across Central Georgia.

If precipitation totals increase and temperatures become colder, then the impact could be greater across Central Georgia.

It is also possible that moisture remains to our south and we stay dry with zero issues.



Stay with the 13WMAZ Weather Team over the next couple of days regarding the potential to see some wintry weather by the end of the week.

