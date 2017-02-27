Friends and family of Milledgeville man found shot to death seek answers

The family of Kadeem Simon is now planning a funeral for their loved one, who they say is the type of person who would've given you the shirt off his back.

"Every day we're going to have to wake up and face the fact that he's not coming back," said his sister, Sheikeem Scott.

"Why would she do this, or whoever did this, why would they do this? Why did she take him away from us,” asked Simon's girlfriend, Robyn Boswell.





A Milledgeville family is trying to piece together what happened to their loved one Saturday night at Cedaridge Apartments.

Capt. Brad King with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office says they were called to apartment #14 after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Simon was found dead in an apartment, rented by two other people.

"One of the residents at that apartment came home and found the deceased lying in the kitchen, suffering obviously from multiple gunshot wounds," King said.

King says Simon had been dead for about five hours before investigators got there.

The caller also said he didn't know where his female roommate was. After they located her, King says they believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, but he wouldn't go into details.

"We do have a person of interest, but that is as far as I'm going to go," King said.

Although they've made some progress, investigators still have a long way to go.

"We'll get some answers from the medical examiner, we also have some evidence we're going to send to the crime lab and we have some evidence that will be processed locally here at region 6 with G.B.I.," King said. "So in time, we will get some more answers."





Answers Kadeem Simon's loved ones hope to get soon.

"He will always be in my heart and I will never let him go," Boswell said.

Captain King asks anyone with information to call the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office at 478-445-4893.

