Friends and family remember fallen teen after accident

Friends say a Macon teenager who died in a wreck Monday had a personality so infectious people called him Smiley.

19-year-old Joshua Jones died in an accident on Highway 247 in south Bibb County.

Tuesday, friends told Nicole Butter that Jones' positive outlook on life was contagious.

Playing some basketball, Brandon McColumn says losing his best friend in a car accident still doesn't seem real.

"Josh is a careful person. He's a thinker, he's always one step ahead of everything. I didn't know what to do. I didn't believe it," McColumn says.

McColumn says Joshua was able to touch so many people's lives through a smile.

"Like he just made the atmosphere pick up when he came around. I mean, he didn't allow you to be upset around him. He would do something to make you laugh. He was always laughing. He was one of the funniest guys I've ever met," he says.

And even though it's hard to be happy, his cousin Briana Ray says she knows they have to try for Josh.

"Just hearing his voice, 'I'm gone but I'm still here. Don't cry for me, don't weep for me, don't mourn for me. Just smile, because if I was down there on Earth, that would be the same thing I'm doing,'" Ray says.

Ray says Joshua was the family's "golden child."

He had a 4.0 GPA at Morehouse College in Atlanta, was in DECA and BETA Club in high school, and never missed a chance to go to church.

"He would get up and when some people wouldn't care to do testimonies at his age, he always stood up and talked about how God provided the things that he had," teen minister leader Rondell Newsome says.

Knowing their angel is in a better place, Joshua may be gone physically, but his memory and smile will live on forever.

Joshua Jones' brother Jaquez remains in a Macon hospital. His condition was upgraded Tuesday from critical to serious.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV