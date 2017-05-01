This year we celebrate the 20th anniversary of WMAZ's Junior Journalist program.

In every 5 p.m. show from May 1 to May 5, we'll be checking in to see where former Junior Journalists are now.

We've scoured the archives for some of the biggest interviews our JJs have done and put them online for the first time.

Enjoy the blast from the past!

Up first, an interview two Junior Journalists had with President Bill Clinton when he stopped in Macon:





Next up, an interview with Billy Ray Cyrus at the grand reopening of the Macon Mall in 1997:





Last, a Junior Journalist tried out some of the new games Nickelodeon was testing out for their Game Lab:

Be sure to tune in each day at 5 p.m. for Where Are They Now?

© 2017 WMAZ-TV