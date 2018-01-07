Fromm, faith & football

It's safe to say Jake Fromm is a fan favorite.

He's led the Dawgs on an epic march through the season to the brink of a historic moment.

He's done it with grit and faith.

And it's that faith that's got the congregation at Southside Baptist Church in Warner Robins lifting Jake up.

"Jake is an awesome young man and he's doing a fine job representing himself and our community and our church," says Trent Carriker.

Pastor Jerry Walls has been Jake's spiritual mentor for years, but he's a lifetime Alabama fan.

When it comes to Monday night's game, he says he's in a "dilemma."

Jake the athlete has Walls conflicted.

"I hope Jake throws for six touchdowns, 350 yards but there's a little something in me that wants him to lose by one," says Walls with a grin.

But as far as Jake the person goes, there's no question.

"He's got that it factor...even that spiritual it factor. And I tell people it's kind of like the hand of god," says Walls.

For Georgia fans and Alabama supporters, for Jerry Walls and Jake Fromm, Monday night will be a historic, blink-and-you-miss-it event.

Perhaps it's fitting, then, that Sunday's sermon was centered on moments you'll never forget.

Pastor Walls sometimes sends Jake scripture before big games. Sunday morning he texted him a verse from Psalms.

It read in part, "The Lord will withhold no good thing from those who do what is right."

