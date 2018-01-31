Fuel truck wrecks near creek in Monroe County

A fuel tanker overturned in Monroe County Wednesday afternoon. It happened about a mile and a half south of Highway 18 on Highway 87.

According to Monroe County Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Lott, the tanker was carrying close to 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel, and most of it leaked out after the truck rolled onto its side.

The tanker has been cleared from the scene, but Lott says most of that diesel fuel ran downhill and into Rum Creek just beyond an embankment.

The Federal Environmental Protection Agency arrived on the scene assess what Lott expects to be a "costly cleanup."

Lott says the fuel tanker was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The driver was not injured.

Sergeant Lawson Bittick of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the cause isn't yet known, but witnesses say the truck veered from the northbound lane across the southbound lane into a ditch. Bittick says the driver may have fallen asleep.

