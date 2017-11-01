Full trailer of 'I, Tonya' shows scenes filmed in Centreplex

Margot Robbie of 'I, Tonya' in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb) (Photo: Rich Polk, 2017 Getty Images)

The first full trailer for the upcoming movie 'I, Tonya' was released to Neon's YouTube channel Wednesday afternoon.

Principal photography for the film began late January at the Centreplex in Macon.

Throughout the week that film crews spent in Macon, downtown restaurants and stores saw a spike in business.

The filming also called for several hundred Central Georgians interested in making a quick buck to sit in the Centreplex during ice skating scenes over the course of four days.

Critical reception to the film after its September premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival has been 'generally' favorable with a score of 77 according to Metacritic -- a site that aggregates and averages reviews from esteemed publications.

The film also currently holds a 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Given both the critical reception to the film, the performance of lead actress Margot Robbie (Suicide Squad, Wolf of Wall Street) as Tonya Harding and its Dec. 8 release, it would appear the studio is considering this to be a serious Oscar contender.

Could this be the first movie filmed in Macon to win an Academy Award? Well, we'll just have to watch and see.

