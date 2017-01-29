Fuller Center holds its first benefit concert

It was a packed house Saturday night at the Library Ballroom in Macon when the Fuller Center hosted its first benefit concert.

Tickets were $10 to get in, and from there guests could enjoy food and drinks and live music.

Local artist Kristen Beach opened the show with an acoustic version of an Allman Brothers song.

Then, Maggie Renfroe hit the stage, bringing down the house with her country hits.

During the show, there was also a 50/50 raffle. Fuller Center executive director Dianne Fuller said all the proceeds from the event go straight to the organization.

The Fuller Center is a non-profit organization that helps eliminate sub-standard housing.

"The funding goes directly towards buying materials and supplies that we use to help make the repairs," Fuller said. "This effort is going to help many families this year."

If you missed the concert Saturday, you can still donate to the Fuller Center here: www.fullercentermacon.org.

(© 2017 WMAZ)