Funeral set for Marine killed in snowstorm accident

MARIETTA, Ga. -- Funeral plans have been made for a Marine killed in a accident during a snowstorm last week in the metro Atlanta area.

Marine Sgt. Antonio Brown Jr. was killed on Jan. 17 when he lost control of a Ford F-150 truck after striking a patch of ice on a curve on Bobo Road. The truck struck a metal culvert, flipped and then struck a parked truck. Three others in the vehicle were not seriously injured. According to the report from Georgia State Patrol, alcohol and speeding could have been contributing factors in the crash.

Brown was a 22-year-old bulk fuel specialist instructor stationed in Ft. Lee, Va, according to a statement released by his family.

Family members said he was from Marietta, Ga. and a graduate of McEachern High School. He enlisted in the Marines and rose to the rank of sergeant in less than three years. He married his wife, Tyler, two years ago. She is pregnant with their first child.

A memorial service will be held on Jan. 26 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Chapel on Macland Road in Powder Springs. A public viewing will take place at 10 a.m.

