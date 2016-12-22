FWPD releases official statement on viral video

FORT WORTH -- Fort Worth police have released an official statement regarding a video that's going viral and upsetting many community members.

The video is being spread on social media from an incident that reportedly took place Dec. 21 in which at least two women were arrested.

(Warning: Video contains graphic language.)

WFAA doesn't know if this is the complete video or if it's been edited. What you can see in the video is upsetting many people in the community.

It shows a woman telling a Fort Worth officer that a neighbor choked her 7-year-old son because the man said he threw paper on the ground. The first question from the officer is, "Why don't you teach your son not to litter?"

The woman tells the officer, "It doesn't matter if he did or didn't. It doesn't give him the right to put his hands on him." The officer answers, "Why not?"

The video shows the argument escalating and the woman and her teenager daughter are arrested. Police say a third individual was arrested, but they haven't been identified.

Family members identified the mother as Jacqueline Craig, 46, and her daughter Brea Hymond, 19. They are both listed on the Mansfield Jail's website as being booked on charges of resisting arrest search or transport.

Fort Worth police posted on Facebook and Twitter that it is aware of the video and Internal Affairs is investigating. Two of the arrestees were interviewed within two hours of police learning about the incident, FWPD said.

"The investigators worked throughout the night and into the morning interviewing witnesses and reviewing video evidence; including video from a body worn camera that was active during the incident," FWPD wrote.

The department says the officer involved has been placed on "restricted duty status" by the chief.

"Since this is an internal investigation, state law limits the information that may be released, including the officer’s body cam footage," FWPD says.

The department adds that it "enjoys a close and cooperative relationship" with citizens built on "transparency, mutual trust and respect," and that it expects officers to treat citizens the same.

"We ask that our investigators are given the time and opportunity to thoroughly examine this incident and to submit their findings. This process may take time, but the integrity of the investigation rests upon the ability of the investigators to document facts and to accurately evaluate the size and scope of what transpired. We ask our community for patience and calm during this investigation process."

The attorney for the family, Lee Merritt says ”The officer physically, violently, and brutally escalated the situation.”

Merritt says, “At that point the man should have been placed under arrest but instead the mother was questioned. She was questioned about why she did not teach her son not to litter.”



The president of the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas, Thomas Glover looked at the video and told News 8 he is disgusted and disappointed.



Thomas Glover says, “The citizens ought to be outraged, the city council, the mayor, the city manager. Anywhere it happens, it damages the strides we’ve made in bridging the gap, either real or perceived, that persists between the black community and police departments. And this is a big stain.

The family attorney says he wants four things to happen now.

He wants the officer fired and prosecuted. He wants all charges dropped against his clients and wants the man who is accused of choking the child also prosecuted.

