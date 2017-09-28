Ga. increasing food stamp benefits due to Irma

Due to the power outages from Hurricane Irma, the Division of Family and Children Services is automatically replacing 45 percent of your food-stamp benefits from September.

The state Division of Family and Children Services says you don't have to apply for extra benefits or do anything else.

The extra funds have been automatically added to your EBT card.

The federal government this week agreed to add Bibb to a list of 59 Georgia counties hit hard by the storm.



Last week, DFCS agreed to replace food-stamp benefits for September for people in more than a dozen Central Georgia counties.

The counties include Crawford, Jones, Monroe, Dooly, Hancock, Johnson, Macon, Pulaski, Putnam, Washington, Wilcox, Wheeler, Monroe and Peach counties.

