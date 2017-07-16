WMAZ
Ga. inmate escapes, walks away from chicken house work detail

WMAZ 11:57 AM. EDT July 16, 2017

A Georgia inmate escaped Sunday morning after walking away from his work detail.

According to a Georgia Department of Corrections tweet, Walter Eller walked away from his detail at a chicken house in Montgomery County at about 8:30 a.m.

Montgomery County Sheriff Doug Maybin said Eller should be considered dangerous and people in the area should take care to lock their homes and vehicles.

Eller, 58, is described as a white male, reddish complexion, 5'10", 220 pounds.

He's was incarcerated for several burglaries, battery and entering vehicles, Maybin said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

 

