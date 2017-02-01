Ga. lawmakers meet to discuss expansion of medical marijuana

JOHNSTOWN, NY - AUGUST 19: Cannabis plants grow in the greenhouse at Vireo Health's medical marijuana cultivation facility, August 19, 2016 in Johnstown, New York. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Georgia lawmakers sat in on a hearing in Atlanta Wednesday where at least a dozen people testified about the benefits of medical marijuana.

Those testifying spoke for and against H.B. 65, which would expand the current medical cannabis bill that passed a few years ago.

Most of the people spoke in favor of the legislation -- the only opponent was a representative from the Pediatric Association of Georgia.

Currently, people with eight medical conditions qualify for treatment with medical cannabis in Georgia and about 1,200 patients are using it.

Rep. Allen Peake's bill would expand coverage to six new conditions including: AIDS, PTSD, and autism.

It would remove the current one-year residency requirement to get on the state's medical marijuana registry and remove the quarterly reports currently required for doctors who oversee patients using it.

Lawmakers did discuss possibly making that a patient requirement in the new bill.

No action was taken on the bill in committee, but they do expect to vote on the bill when the committee meets again next week.

Peake's other bill is a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow cultivation of medical marijuana in the state of Georgia.

