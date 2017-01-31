Ga. lawmakers memorialize fallen Peach County deputies

The Georgia House of Representatives adopted resolutions Tuesday memorializing two fallen Peach County deputies.

Sgt. Patrick Michael Sondron and Deputy Daryl Wayne Smallwood were ambushed Nov. 6 while responding to a call that a neighbor had threatened two men riding ATV's on a roadway.

The neighbor, Ralph Stanley Elrod Jr., opened fire on the deputies when they attempted to talk to him. Sondron died at the scene. Smallwood died in a hospital two days later.

Elrod faces murder and other charges in connection with the incident. He's being held in the Bibb County jail without bond,

On Tuesday, families of the fallen deputies gathered in the House chambers at the state capitol in Atlanta.

They, along with Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese, were introduced to the lawmakers who adopted separate resolutions memorializing Sondron and Smallwood.

In part, both resolutions contain the same paragraph. It reads, "WHEREAS, he was an honest and dedicated public servant, striving for excellence in all of his endeavors and whose primary concern was the welfare and safety of the citizens of Peach County;..."

Sondron's resolution also says, "'WHEREAS, he was united in love and marriage to his wife, Melissa, and was blessed with three remarkable children, Jacob, Ethan, and Sierra;..."

Smallwood's resolution says, "WHEREAS, he is survived by his loving fiancee, Melanie, and three remarkable children, Harliel,Hawk, and Wyatt..."

Both resolutions conclude by saying House members join in honoring the life and memories of the deputies and "express their deepest and most sincere" regrets in their deaths.

State Reps. Patty Bentley of Butler and Robert Dickey of Musella co-sponsored the resolutions. Bentley's District 139 and Dickey's District 140 include parts of Peach County.

(© 2017 WMAZ)