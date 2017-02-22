Ga. military veteran becomes fishing pro

The Bass Pro Shops Spring Fishing Classic is going on right now and that means you can take in a lot of free seminars.

Jay Barnett remembers back in 2014 when Bass Pro brought him onboard and gave him a sponsorship deal.

"It was just awesome, it's like I was heading in the right direction,” said Barnett.

His life has had a lot of twists and turns. At the age of 45, the guy has worn a lot of hats.

"In the Army, I was a combat observation lasing team chief and I know that sounds kind of technical, but basically I guided laser munitions,” said Barnett. “we blew up a lot of stuff."

The veteran now wears a badge of honor on his back -- it's his nickname that sits proudly among all his sponsor logos.

"It was my call sign in the military. [It] was Striker One,” said Barnett. “Jay Striker is kind of what stuck. We had a really cool mission one day and they said we need Striker."

Now, he hunts a different kind of target: beasts that live under the water.

He's won several tournaments, but he's got bigger fish to fry.

"I've had some regional wins that really helped, but nothing on the major major stage where I keep working toward,” said Barnett

Everyone in this sport wants to make it to the Bassmaster Classic.

But remember, invites -- and eventually tournament wins -- mean you've got to catch big fish and sometimes that can come down to ounces in the boat.

Striker figures he has one advantage.

"A lot of things that I was taught in the military apply out here, especially being able to listen and understand your surroundings," said Barnett.

Along with bragging rights and pictures, his surroundings at home include an MBA hanging on the wall.

It's all part of his plan that includes a lot of hard work and a passion to chase a career he loves.

Barnett will be at the Macon BassPro Shops on Friday, February 24, at 7:30 p.m. for a free seminar. It will cover how to clean your reel and get it ready for spring.

