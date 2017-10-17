Ga. National Fair attendance slightly down from previous years

Attendance was down slightly at this year's Georgia National Fair in Perry, according to a news release from fair officials.

Numbers were down "due to weather threats throughout the event and other scheduled activities throughout Georgia," the news release states. "Thankfully only receiving one day of rain, the threat in the area kept some of the spectators away."

According to the news release, 467,584 people attended the 11-day fair this year. That's compared to 536,840 in 2016 and 501,584 in 2015.

Planners are already preparing for next year's fair, the news release states. One of the new attractions will include a livestock birthing center. 2018 fair dates are Oct. 4-14. It will be the fair's 29th year.

