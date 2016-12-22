Ga. Secretary of State investigating voting case

People vote at a polling site at Public School 261, November 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Last month, we told you about our #Verify Votes efforts to run down problems at election polls. We wanted to make sure your votes counted. We've learned new information from the Georgia Secretary of State's Office about voter complaints and open investigations in Central Georgia. Yvonne Thomas talked to the Georgia Secretary of State's Office about five voter complaints being investigated in Central Georgia.

More than 4 million votes cast, and forty complaints filed statewide in Georgia. Five complaints are from Central Georgia. “Every year, every election you're going to get a complaint,” said Broce. “And really, that's not an outrageous number. That's to be expected.”



Bibb, Baldwin, Putnam, and Peach counties have complaints that the Secretary of State’s Office says are now open investigations. Press Secretary Candace Broce says Putnam County has two complaints.

The first claim is that election officials did not properly test the machines for accuracy before the election. “When someone went to make their selections on the touch screen, their selections weren't properly selected due to a calibration issue.”



The other case is about repeat voting where someone is accused of trying to cast an absentee ballot and a casting a vote at a polling site. “Those are pretty isolated cases and as far as this investigation,” said Broce. “We are working this case from start to finish.”



The case in Baldwin County is another accuracy testing claim, but the case in Peach County deals with improper absentee ballots, which Broce says could involve "a number of different scenarios." “Whenever we get a complaint alleging any kind of mishandling or miss use of ballots, it's taken very seriously,” said Broce.

And in Bibb County a person is accused going to the wrong precinct and being allowed to vote. “That can be reconciled by taking a look at the elector’s registration data and making sure they are in the right polling location,” said Broce.



Even with these investigations, Broce called the election 'smooth' and does not believe any votes were compromised. Broce says once all the investigations are complete, the State of Georgia Election Board can make three decisions. The case could be dismissed. The office could send a Letter of Instruction to the board of elections officials, stating which Georgia Law was broken and warning them to not commit the action again, or the case could be turned over to the Attorney General's Office for a final decision.