Gag order in the Tara Grinstead murder case thrown out

Tara Grinstead (13WMAZ file photo)

The Georgia Supreme Court has thrown out the gag order put in place for the Tara Grinstead murder case.

In February 2017, an Irwin County judge issued the order barring anyone associated with the case from speaking about it to the media. Judge Melanie Cross said that media coverage could affect Ryan Duke's 6th amendment right to a fair trial. Duke is the man accused in Grinstead's 2005 murder.

13WMAZ and our sister station WXIA-TV in Atlanta challenged the gag order stating it was too broad and the judge did not have evidence that news coverage would endanger the trial process.

Last March, the judge modified the gag order to only include attorneys and law enforcement connected to the case. Monday morning, the state's highest court ruled any gag order in this case unnecessary.

According to a statement from the court, Justice Keith R. Blackwell says, “A gag order like this one may be constitutionally permissible in exceptional circumstances, but the record here does not reveal circumstances sufficiently exceptional to warrant such a restraint. For that reason, we vacate the gag order.”

Grinstead went missing from her home in Ocilla, Ga on October 23, 2005. A break in the case came nearly 12 years later when the GBI arrested Ryan Alexander Duke and charged him with Grinstead's murder after allegedly receiving a tip.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV