Game Schedule: March Madness Final Four on 13WMAZ

WMAZ 1:59 PM. EDT March 31, 2017

The madness is here!

No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 1 Gonzaga

When: 6:09 p.m. Saturday

No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 1 North Carolina

When: 8:49 p.m. Saturday

National Championship Game

TBA vs. TBA

When: 9 p.m. Monday

