Game Schedule: March Madness Final Four on 13WMAZ

The madness is here!No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 1 GonzagaWhen: 6:09 p.m. SaturdayNo. 3 Oregon vs. No. 1 North CarolinaWhen: 8:49 p.m. SaturdayNational Championship GameTBA vs. TBAWhen: 9 p.m. Monday
