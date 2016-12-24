Macon business adopts family who lost everything in house fire

(Photo: Lawler, Suzanne)

Santa already visited one Macon family who's been down on its luck this year.

The Waters’ lost most of their possessions when their house burned down in early November.

As our Suzanne Lawler shows you -- a group of strangers stepped up and found their own holiday joy.

Gastro Associates is a group of doctors and staff that deal with stomach problems, but these guys are cheery elves come wintertime.

“Every year we start the day after Thanksgiving putting up our tree because Christmas is our month,” said Tracy Ponder.

Sure they deck the halls, but this season they went a step further.

It began with an email to the office that rallied everyone together.

“The little boy is four and the daughter is nine and they lost everything in a house fire right before Thanksgiving,” read Ponder. “I sent it out December 8, at 9:37 and by 10 I had over 45 responses.”

Deja is nine years old and after the fire she wrote a special note to her mom Whitney.

"When I noticed it I was like 'Oh my God my baby has faith just like I do,'" Whitney exclaimed.

The note in short said, "Don't worry Mom, God will make a way."

On Thursday, the office gave the gifts to Whitney to layer under the tree.

"When she called me and said 'Miss Tracey, I'm here' I started getting shaky and nervous for her," Ponder recalled. When she came in and saw the Christmas tree in the office, tears started going down her face."

"I'm just ecstatic because I never knew there was this much help, I didn't know there is real angels here on Earth and I just thank God for it; it's amazing," Whitney said.

Sometimes the angels come in scrubs, wear bows and know the true meaning of Christmas.

The office says they had so much fun that they're going to meet at the first of the year, form a committee and adopt another family next December.