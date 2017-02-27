GBI continues collecting evidence in Grinstead case

Ocilla reacts to Tara Grinstead case.

The GBI said Monday that it is continuing its investigation into the Oct. 2005 murder of Tara Grinstead.

GBI Agent J.T. Ricketson didn't release any new information on the 11-year-old case that was thrust back into the national spotlight Thursday with an arrest.

13WMAZ asked about additional arrests in the case and Ricketson responded, "I don't speculate on future arrests ... no second suspect at this time.

"We have several more interviews to conduct that might lead to additional evidence collection," Ricketson said. "I can say the information we have gained in the last week has been very beneficial and has provided us more insight into Tara’s disappearance.”

The GBI announced the arrest of Ryan Alexander Duke, 33, on Thursday. He was a student at Irwin County High School - the same school where Grinstead taught when she went missing.

