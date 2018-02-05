GBI: Dooly Co. man killed two people before himself

A Dooly County man killed two people on Jan. 25 and wounded a third before killing himself, investigators say.

The GBI held a news conference Monday to discuss developments in the case of three people found dead and one critically shot in Byromville.

Around 4 a.m. on Jan. 25, 17-month-old Jashun Ingram, Priscilla Adams, 47, were found dead in the front yard of their Byromville home and a 17-year-old woman was found critically wounded.

RELATED: What we know about the man, woman and infant found dead in Dooly Co.

While at the scene, K9s led deputies across the street where they found the body of 60-year-old Willie Merrell in the backyard.

A rifle was found in Merrell's yard that matched the caliber of shell casings found at the scene.

RELATED: Day 2 -- Investigation reveals new information in 'devastating' Dooly Co. killings

RELATED: Recovered rifle a 'critical' piece of evidence in Dooly killings

At Monday's press conference, GBI Special Agent in Charge JT Ricketson presented the results of the GBI's early investigation.

Ricketson said based on all the evidence and crime scene processing, witness interviews and forensic analysis, the GBI concluded Merrell fired five rounds from a .30 caliber rifle killing Ingram and Adams and critically wounding the teen.

Ricketson says Merrell then crossed the street and fired one more time, killing himself.

RELATED: Byromville mourns shooting victims at candlelight vigil

Days after the shooting, the 17-year-old was released to family and spoke to investigators.

The findings and reports will be sent to District Attorney Brad Rigby.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV