GBI identifies mother, son found dead in Macon Co.

The GBI has identified the two people found dead Friday at a home in Oglethorpe.

According to GBI Special Agent Terry Howard, the female victim was 77-year-old Ruthe Bracknell and the male victim was identified as her son, 53-year-old Mark Abbott.

The two lived at the home on Erie Street where they were found dead.

RELATED: Two found dead inside home in Oglethorpe

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday afternoon and Howard says they’ll have a better idea of what happened once it’s been completed.

At this time, it is being referred to as a ‘death investigation.’



© 2018 WMAZ-TV