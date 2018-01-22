WMAZ
GBI identifies mother, son found dead in Macon Co.

WMAZ 10:35 AM. EST January 22, 2018

The GBI has identified the two people found dead Friday at a home in Oglethorpe.

According to GBI Special Agent Terry Howard, the female victim was 77-year-old Ruthe Bracknell and the male victim was identified as her son, 53-year-old Mark Abbott.

The two lived at the home on Erie Street where they were found dead.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday afternoon and Howard says they’ll have a better idea of what happened once it’s been completed.

At this time, it is being referred to as a ‘death investigation.’
 

