GBI investigating after Baldwin Co. deputy shoots, wounds suspect

The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Baldwin County that happened Monday afternoon.

Sheriff Bill Massee says it happened around 3 p.m. at the 49 West Apartment Homes near Baldwin County High School.

He says three deputies responded to a domestic violence call and a fight broke out when they arrived.

Massee says one deputy fired a single shot and that the man is in good condition at an area hospital.

The GBI is on the scene right now interviewing witnesses and no further information is available at this time.

