GBI investigating animal cruelty at Warner Robins Animal Control

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into claims of animal cruelty at Warner Robins Animal Control shelter.

According to GBI Special Agent in Charge JT Ricketson, the Houston County Sheriff's Office requested the investigation after an employee filed a complaint.

The GBI is coordinating the criminal investigation with the Georgia Department of Agriculture at the state level and the USDA at the federal level. Both agencies oversee animal facilities.

Ricketson said they expect to interview the person who filed the complaint early next week.

Warner Robins Police spokeswoman Jennifer Parson said the department can't is unable to comment because the investigation is still pending.

However, she said, "We are confident that the investigation will reveal the truth. She added that "we...stand behind our employees."

The investigation comes weeks after animal control euthanized 61 animals in one day, prompting what the police called "rumors" regarding the shelter's practices.

In a press release at that time, police said the euthanizations were standard practice. They said five of the dogs killed were infected with what they referred to as "kennel cough." Another 10 were vicious and not eligible for adoption.

38 feral cats were killed and another was sick and couldn't be adopted.

Out of 2,494 animals brought in last year, the shelter says 408 were reclaimed by owners, 342 were rescued and 276 were adopted. Around 1,470 were euthanized.

Warner Robins Animal Control is run by the police department. It receives animals from Warner Robins, Centerville, Houston County and Robins Air Force Base.

It is located at 208 Stalnaker Ave. You can reach the shelter at (478)-929-7290.

