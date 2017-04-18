GBI investigating Cochran woman's death as possible 'foul play'

The GBI is investigating the death of an elderly Cochran woman as possible foul play.

Scott Whitley of the GBI says family members found Barbara Clemons, age 67, dead in her apartment around 2 p.m. Monday.

They called Cochran police, who said the death was suspicious and asked the GBI to investigate.

Clemons lived at 172 Palm St. in Cochran. Whitley says her family checked on her because they hadn't heard from her in a while.

He would not describe her injuries or cause of death.

