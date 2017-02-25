GBI investigating death of man tased by Butts Co. deputies

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved use of force, according to a news release.

It says that on Friday, February 24, deputies executed a search warrant around 5 a.m. for a violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act at a home in the 200-block of Keys Ferry Road in Jackson.

While serving the warrant, the deputies came across 53-year-old Douglas Roger Tanner, Sr., and a fight happened that resulted in Tanner being tased.

The release says Tanner showed signs of distress and he later died at Sylvan Grove Hospital.

An autopsy will be conducted at the GBI crime lab.

39-year-old Chad Hoek, the primary resident of the home, was arrested and charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine.

A child was in the home at the time and was unharmed. No officers were injured.

Once the GBI completes the investigation, it will be turned over to the Butts County District Attorney’s Office to be reviewed.

(© 2017 WMAZ)