GBI investigating in-custody death of Milledgeville man

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a man who died while in the custody of Washington County deputies.

A news release says deputies were sent to a suspicious person call in Deepstep around 7:20 p.m. Friday.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found 58-year-old Euria Lee Martin walking on Deepstep Road.

The release says a fight began between Martin and the deputies, and Martin was Tased.

Shortly after the fight, Martin appeared to be in respiratory distress.

The release says EMS provided medical attention, but he died at the scene.

An autopsy will performed at the GBI Crime Lab this coming week.

Anyone with information should call the GBI office in Eastman at 478-374-6988.

After the GBI completes its investigation, the results will be turned over to the District Attorney’s office for review.

