GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Bonaire

UPDATE, 11 p.m.:

A Bonaire man is dead after investigators say a Houston County deputy shot him inside the man's home.

GBI Special Agent in Charge J.T. Ricketson said it began with a domestic dispute between a husband and wife at Green Island Road in Bonaire.

Around 5:20 Monday afternoon, neighbors say they heard 4 gunshots ring out from a home on Green Island Road, but it's still unclear if the man who was shot was armed.

Monday afternoon, an argument broke out between a husband and wife at 416 Green Island Road.

"A deputy responded to this address and got there about 9 minutes later," said GBI special agent JT Ricketson. He says when the deputy went inside, he and the man got into some sort of fight.

"When he got there, a confrontation took place between the deputy and a subject inside the residence. There were a couple shots that were fired and the subject is now deceased," Ricketson said.

Just minutes later, the GBI was called in to conduct an "officer-involved use of force investigation." They began canvassing the neighborhood to look for potential witnesses. According to Ricketson, the female spouse of the deceased man was at the residence when her husband was shot.

Ricketson says right now they are waiting for a judge to sign off on a search warrant so they can enter the house and piece together exactly what happened. Ricketson was unable to tell us whether the Bonaire man was considered armed and dangerous at the time of the argument. He also couldn't share whether the cop used non-lethal force before firing the deadly shots.

At this time, the GBI has not released the name of the man who was killed or the woman involved in the domestic dispute.

UPDATE, 8:20 p.m.:

Around 5:20 p.m., a Houston County deputy was dispatched to a home on Green Island Road in reference to a domestic dispute between a husband and wife.

The deputy arrived to the home about nine minutes after the call was made.

A confrontation took place between the deputy and the husband, and the deputy shot and killed the man.

The GBI is not releasing any names at this time.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Bonaire.

The shooting happened at a home on 416 Green Island Road.

