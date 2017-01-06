The GBI says it's investigating alleged "sexual contact" between two Macon County students at a school last month.

One of the students has been arrested and charged, according to Terry Howard, Assistant Special Agent In Charge of the GBI Office in Americus.

He said the school reported that the sexual contact between the two students happened Friday, Dec. 16 -- the last day before Christmas break.

Howard said the school contacted them about the case on Dec. 27, 11 days later.

He said because both of the students involved are minors, the GBI will not release their names, ages, genders or grade levels.

Howard would not confirm which Macon County school the alleged incident occurred at. He also would not describe the alleged sexual contact.

He did say the alleged offender was arrested and charged, and the case is being handled in juvenile court.

Several people from Macon County contacted 13WMAZ in the past two weeks, saying the district has not shared information about the alleged sexual contact.

Macon County Superintendent Marc Maynor sent us this statement: "There was an incident that happened between two students. It has been reported to the appropriate officials. It has been handled appropriately and it is currently under investigation. No employees have been fired as a result of this incident."

When pressed for details, Maynor responded: "Due to confidentiality concerning minor students no additional information will be given to the press concerning this incident."

Howard says they are still investigating the case.

Richard Nettun, a Macon County juvenile prosecutor for the Southwestern Judicial District, would not confirm or deny the case.