GBI: Officer shoots person inside Milledgeville hospital

(UPDATE 5 p.m.) A release from the Milledgeville Police Department provides more information about what led to the shooting.

It says the male victim was taken to the hospital and was combative in the ER.

A fight broke out and ended with an officer shooting at the man.

He is currently listed in critical, but stable condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

The name of the officer and victim have not been released.

(UPDATE 3:25 p.m.) The GBI says an incident between two Navicent Hospital officers and a man led to the man being shot. He is being treated at another hospital for injuries.

The GBI is investigating a shooting inside a Milledgeville hospital.

Spokeswoman Nelly Miles says it happened Tuesday inside Navicent Health Baldwin -- the hospital formerly known as Oconee Regional Medical Center.

She said the person was shot by a law-enforcement officer of some kind -- possibly a hospital security guard. The person was wounded, not killed, she said.

She said GBI investigators are still collecting information on the case, and the names of the shooter and the victim have not been released.

