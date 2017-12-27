GBI: Officers tased man twice before shooting him at Baldwin Co. hospital

The GBI has released new information on the man shot inside a Baldwin County hospital on Tuesday.

They say officers Tased the man first after he tried to take away an officer's gun.

According to their news release, the man was brought to Navicent Health Baldwin, formerly Oconee Regional Medical Center, after he reportedly had suicidal thoughts.

When he got there, they say he became combative with officers and medical staff.

Navicent officers Tased him and restrained him, and then removed the restraints after he calmed down.

That's when the man allegedly tried to get an officer's gun and got Tased again.

One of the officers then fired his weapon, hitting the man.

WMAZ spoke with Gary Jenkins who says his wife was a patient in the hospital at the time.

“It’s concerning, I mean, you know I’ve got a loved one here. I was at work all day and to find out there was a shooting and I didn’t hear anything about it? Yeah, it’s concerning,” said Jenkins.

Neither officer got hurt. The GBI has not released the names of the officers or the man who was shot.

