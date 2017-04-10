Thomas Palmer (Photo: Wade, Jakie)

A man charged with killing a man in Crawford County and then firing shots at deputies may be facing new drug charges in Bibb County.

Last week, Thomas Palmer was accused of shooting Kenneth Hutcheson at a Crawford County home after an argument.

Then he allegedly shot at Monroe County deputies trying to arrest him.

On Monday, GBI special agent in charge J.T. Ricketson said agents serving a search warrant at Palmer's home on Burton Avenue in Macon found an indoor marijuana growing operation.

Ricketson says there were several plants inside and other drugs.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

