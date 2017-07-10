GBI reviewing video of man who died after being tased by deputies

GBI Agent in the Eastman office, Scott Whitley, says they’re reviewing a video shot by a bystander of a man who died Friday after being tased by Washington County deputies.

The video shot by Chris Tillman begins with the deputies and 58-year-old Eurie Martin walking up Deepstep Road.

You cannot hear audio from the video because it was shot inside the car.

This video may be upsetting to some, it shows the man being tased.

The next thing you see appears to be Martin falling to the ground after being tased.

Whitley says deputies and Martin got into a fight prior to being tased, however the video does not show that. It is unclear if the fight happened prior to the start of the video.

The video then shows Martin getting up and walking up the street toward someone’s front yard, when another deputy arrives.

Whether or not another fight happened is unclear in the video, but Martin falls to the ground again seconds later.

We’ve chosen not to include the final seconds of the video because Whitley says Martin went into ‘respiratory distress’ and died.

The GBI is conducting an autopsy today in Atlanta.

Whitley says he’s seen the video, but declined to comment on it.

The Washington County Sheriff Thomas Smith said he hasn’t seen the video and that the GBI is handling all parts of the investigation.

