The scene of Thursday's Dooly County shootings is cleared and all evidence has been collected.

The evidence will be delivered to GBI crime labs for testing on Monday, according to GBI Special Agent in Charge J.T. Ricketson.

Ricketson says the rifle found on Willie Merrell’s property matches the caliber of shell casings found at the scene of the killings of Priscilla Adams, Jashun Ingram and Willie Merrell.

Ricketson says the rifle is a critical piece of information in this investigation.

The GBI Firearms Lab will conduct tests to confirm that the weapon found was used to kill/injure everyone involved.

Merrell’s death is being called a death investigation while Ingram and Adams' deaths have been ruled as homicides.

The GBI has conducted interviews with the 17-year-old victim to help them piece together what happened the morning of the shooting.

According to Ricketson, Adams, Ingram and Adams' 17-year-old daughter were up leaving the house to carry out their daily routine when they were ambushed.

During the ambush, more than five shots were fired.

At this time, he is not identifying a suspect and he says they are still searching for the owner of the rifle, which will also be tested for forensics evidence.





