GBI: Son shoots, kills dad on I-75 in Peach Co. while driving home from vacation

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

The GBI is investigating a homicide that happened on the side of I-75 in Peach County late last Tuesday night.

GBI Special Agent in Charge JT Ricketson says a family of eight was traveling home to Birmingham, Alabama after a vacation in Orlando, Florida.

He said from their investigation, they’ve been able to determine that Daniel Lee Young, 40, got into an argument with his 21-year-old son, Deontae Young.

The family originally planned to stay in Orlando from Saturday until Wednesday, but decided to come home early because the father and son began arguing.

Ricketson said that argument continued on the drive home, and that the older Young had been drinking heavily.

He says at mile marker 151 on I-75, just north of Byron, the argument became physical.

Ricketson said around 11:40 p.m., Daniel Lee Young asked his wife, who was driving the rented Explorer, to pull over.

He says Young allegedly began hitting and punching Deontae, who was sitting in the back seat of the SUV, with his girlfriend and their three children -- all three children were under the age of five.

At some point, Deontae Young allegedly fired two shots at his father and Daniel Lee Young collapsed into a lane of I-75 after being struck in the chest.

Deontae Young’s girlfriend called 911.

Ricketson says when Byron police arrived, they found Daniel Lee Young still laying in the road and he called it “amazing” that Young wasn’t hit by a passing vehicle.

EMS was called to the scene, but Ricketson said Daniel Lee Young died from his wounds shortly after midnight Wednesday.

Ricketson described the scene as being full of confusion, because officers did not know which of the eight people had shot Daniel Lee Young when they first arrived.

He says they were able to determine the series of events that led to the shooting through interviewing the family.

Ricketson said Deontae Young was charged with murder on Thursday and is being held in the Peach County jail.

He said it’s not clear if Deontae Young acted in self-defense, but said Daniel Lee Young did not have a weapon.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV