GBI to hold press conference on 3 Dooly Co. deaths

The GBI has scheduled a 5 p.m. press conference at the Dooly County Sheriff's Office.

They're expected to provide updates on their investigation into the three people found dead in Byromville on the morning of Jan. 25.

Around 4 a.m. that morning, 17-month-old Jashun Ingram and Priscilla Adams, 47, were found dead in the front yard of their home.

Investigators found the body of 60-year-old Willie Merrell in the backyard of the home across from the crime scene.

A 17-year-old woman was also taken to the Medical Center in Macon with multiple gunshot wounds.

A rifle was found in Merrell's yard that matched the caliber of the shell casings found at scene.

A suspect was never identified by investigators.

