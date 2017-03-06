GCSU students hold Mental Health Week

Last year, more than 80% of college students felt overwhelmed, according to a survey by Active Minds, a non-profit organization that empowers students to speak openly about mental health.

A group of students at Georgia College in Milledgeville are looking to get more students the help that they need.

Personality change, hopelessness, and agitation are symptoms that you may think are no big deal.

But for GCSU freshman Estefi Herrera, those symptoms never went away, in fact, they got worse when she went to college.

“It's when you're nervous about something that you're doing two years from now,” said Herrera. “Or something that is pestering you and you can't sleep at night. It was that idea of going away from home, not being home all the time and having to throw myself into a new environment."

Estefi isn't alone. The National Alliance of Mental Illness says that one in four college students has a diagnosable mental illness, but 40 percent of them don't get diagnosed.

But Estefi found the courage to speak her truth, and she hopes that GCSU's Mental Health Week will help others to do the same.

“I was diagnosed with transitional anxiety,” said Herrera. “It isn't something to be ashamed about and I think that's what I learned most through that experience.”

“This week we want to start the conversation,” said senior Michelle Dubin. “We want people to speak up about mental health."

On Tuesday, students are invited to do sunrise yoga starting at 6 a.m. and art therapy at 11 a.m.

