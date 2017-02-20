GCSU students work to stop ash beetle infestations

From furniture, baseball bats, to guitars, ash trees are pretty important to our economy, but the tree is in danger of becoming extinct thanks to the Emerald Ash Borer beetle. A group of Georgia College students are working to stop it.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has quarantined 44 Georgia counties, further north, from bringing ash trees in or out of Georgia forests, except during winter.

That's because of a jewel beetle, the Emerald Ash Borer, that's killing these trees.

That's a problem for people like Kurt Zweizig, a Timber Department Manager for a Milledgeville lumber company.

"The effects are pretty devastating," Zweizig said.

Devastating already, even though the quarantine hasn't hit the Milledgeville area yet.

"We're going to lose ash as a commercial timber species in the U.S.," Zweizig said.

But a group at Georgia College and State University is working to prevent that.

"We're trying to understand the organism in order to figure out how we can best interrupt their natural behaviors, as opposed to just monitoring the organism or applying pesticides to try to stop them," Nathan Lord said.

Nathan Lord, Assistant Professor of Biological and Environmental Sciences, and about 8 students at GCSU are researching these beetles, but they're studying how the beetles themselves actually work.

"Number one, employing bio-surveilliance to monitor the spread of emerald ash borer in Middle Georgia," Lord said. "Number two, we're investigating the colors of the jewel beetles so we can begin to better understand how the jewel beetles use these pretty colors to recognize one another and number three we're understanding the evolution of their DNA in order to develop tools for identification."

Zweizig just hopes the group finds a solution before the ash tree population is wiped out.

"It would be great if they could figure out a way to interrupt the life cycle of the beetle to where it can't reproduce because that's the only way they're going to stop the spread of this insect," Zweizig said.

Troy Clymer with the Georgia Forestry Commission says these beetles spread about 15 miles within a year, so Central Georgia could soon be added to the quarantine.

