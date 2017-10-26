GDOL: Warner Robins has 'record' job growth in September

The Warner Robins area got some good news from the Georgia Department of Labor on Thursday.

The Department says the Warner Robins metro area, consisting of Houston, Peach, and Pulaski Counties, added 600 jobs from August to September, which it says sets a record.

One of the newest places on Watson Boulevard is Your Pie, where customers can make their own pizzas, paninis, and salads.

Owner Robert Bearden says their opening at the end of September put 30 people and a full time manager to work.

“It is a good feeling but I've kind of developed a little bit of an internal motto that it's more than just making a dollar, it's more about making a difference. A lot of the people we employ here and at Menchie's frozen yogurt are college aged kids and high school kids,” Bearden said.

He added he likes helping young people at their first job.

“I think they just need a place where they can get a good start, a good environment to work in,” Bearden said in his restaurant Thursday.





The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) says from August to September the number of people from Houston, Peach, and Pulaski counties with jobs increased by 1,432. That number is different than jobs created, because tri-county residents may have found jobs in other counties and sometimes even out of state.

The three county area's unemployment rate dropped from 5 to 4.4 percent during the same one-month period.

Veterinarian Scott Westmoreland has been in business on Perry Parkway for 22 years and says the growth has been incredible.

“I remember when I was a boy growing up, where my office is currently was soybean fields and corn planted here before the pine trees were planted here. So, this area has grown immensely, Perry has grown into Warner Robins,” Westmoreland said.

Westmoreland and 29 other vets added to the job numbers in September. They opened the Middle Georgia Emergency Veterinary Center with 10 technicians and 2 veterinarians and have plans to add more.

From September of 2016, the Warner Robins area has created 1,100 jobs, according to GDOL. Also since September of 2016, 2,623 county residents have found employment.

The Macon-Bibb County metro area saw a drop in unemployment from 5.4 to 4.8 percent. 1,159 county residents found employment from August to September of this year.

