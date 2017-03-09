GDOT: Bridges are inspected every two years

How bridges are inspected in Georgia

13WMAZ is digging deeper into how often bridges are inspected in our state. Madison Cavalchire went to Houston County to find out how often inspectors check the bridges you drive each day.

It's a fear many have: driving across a bridge.

"Bridges are kind of scary when you're wondering about the structure, whether it's going to fall or not," Michael Toliver said.

The Georgia Department of Transportation inspects all bridges in our state every two years. It then sends reports to local city or county governments, letting them know what needs to be fixed, or if a bridge should be shut down.

Danny Thornton drives on the Walter B. Peterman Memorial Bridge on Moody Road every day on his way to work.

"Some of these bridges are rather high, so you do have questions as to whether they're being watched, maintained, and taken care of," Danny Thornton said.

Houston County Director of Operations, Robbie Dunbar, says GDOT's inspection comes at no cost to a county or city. He says common repairs range from landscaping around a bridge, to fixing cracked or eroded concrete. If the bridge is controlled by the state, Dunbar says GDOT is responsible for the repairs.

"You know, if it's four or five years, a lot of things can happen in four or five years," Thornton said. "It makes me feel a lot better about our bridges knowing that someone is there every couple of years, looking at them and making sure everything's fine."

If GDOT's report says a bridge is in critical condition, a county or city will be forced to shut it down until repairs are made.

Dunbar says GDOT reports also determine weight ratings for trucks and buses. He says if a bridge is deemed too weak, school buses have to find different routes.

