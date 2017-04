The Georgia Department of Transportation has closed Hwy 80 at Bailey Branch - eight miles west of Roberta - for road improvements.

GDOT will keep the road closed for six months as they replace a culvert. The roadway will only be accessible to local traffic, according to a news release from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

The detour is Hwy 128 and US Hwy. 19.

