One person has died and two are injured in a multiple vehicle wreck Wednesday morning on Interstate 16 westbound in Twiggs County.

The wreck - which includes one car and two tractor trailers - occurred at about 5:31 a.m. between mile markers 11 and 12.

All westbound lanes remained blocked after 8 a.m.

Several emergency crews are on the scene. A car is flipped over in the highway, one of the trucks in down an embankment and debris is scattered all over the roadway.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV